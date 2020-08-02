1/1
Mark Webber
1953 - 2020
Mark Douglas Webber, 67, of Brunswick, MD left this life on July 31, 2020. He was born July 20, 1953 in Knoxville, MD.

Mark was well known within and around the Brunswick and Knoxville area. He worked for the Town of Brunswick, went on to work for Johnny Crogan Plumbing and Masters Plumbing and Hall Mechanical Plumbing, where he ran a backhoe for years.

Mark was a farmer his whole life, raising hogs, cows, and horses. He loved being on the farm with his family, making hay and riding horses. He loved to hang around his friends down at Lerch's Garage, drinking and talking about old times.

Mark was a good hearted man that would do anything for anyone that was in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilhelmina Hawes Webber and Morgan Webber; sisters, Mary Etta Jones, Susan and Sylvia Webber, brother, Buddy Webber and father-in-law, Phillip Bramhall.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Shirley Webber (Bramhall), oldest son, Mark Christopher Webber and fiance' Karissa Lewis, daughter, Diane Michelle (Webber) Lamm and son-in-law Stanley Lamm and youngest son, Alan Morgan Phillip Webber and fiance' Angie Norris. He is also survived by his mother -in-law, Mae Bramhall, grandchildren, Timmy Lewis, Matthew, Andrew, Kyle Webber, Trevor and Torie Lamm, and Michael, Nick, Tyler, Brandon and Dallas, great-grandchildren, Zachery Lewis, Iris Barker, Abbie Webber, Logan Webber and Avalynn Wilson, sister-in-law, Betty Bramhall, brothers and sisters, Kenny Webber and wife, Judy, Pete Webber, Carrie Webber and husband, Carmen Lincks, Clarence Webber and significant other, Joan, Mike Webber, Cindy (Webber) Pearl and husband, Kenny, Kris (Webber) Fox and husband, Jeff and Terry Webber and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mark's family would like to thank all the staff at Vindobona Nursing and Rehab Center for the great care they gave Mark.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV with Rona Lewis officiating. Interment will be in Brownsville Heights Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brunswick Ambulance Company or Vindobona Nursing and Rehab Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
