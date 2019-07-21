Markwood E. Angleberger, CTCM, USN (Retired) passed from this life peacefully surrounded by his wife Marian Hessong and children on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.



Born June 4, 1926, on the family farm near Creagerstown, Maryland, he graduated from Frederick High School in 1943 and begin a successful 30-year career in the United States Navy. He entered the US Navy and received his basic training at Camp Peary, Virginia. After graduating from class "A" school in San Diego, California he served with the NSG (Naval Security Group) in the following area commands: Guam, Mariana Islands; Peleliu, Palau Islands; Guiuan Samar and Subic Bay, Luzon in the Philippine Islands; Pearl Harbor, Hawaii; London, England; Kwajalein, Marshall Islands; Port Lyauty, Morocco, North Africa; and three tours of duty at NSG Headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Chief Angleberger was advanced to Master Chief Cryptographer Technician on May 20, 1959. His decorations include the Navy Commendation Award, The Navy Good Conduct (6 Awards), the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon and the Philippine Independence Ribbon.



Master Chief Angleberger transferred to the Fleet Reserve on April 30, 1965 and was retired from the US Navy on July 1, 1975. He spent his entire Naval career working in the field of Cryptology.



After release from the US Navy he continued a work career in farming at which time he earned an AA degree in Business Administration from Frederick Community College in Frederick, Maryland and a BS degree in Business and Finance from Mount Saint Mary's University in Emittsburg, MD.



In October 2014 after selling his home and farm he, with his wife, Homewood Retirement Community. In March of 2019 the couple celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary.



He is survived by his devoted wife Marian Hessong Angleberger; children Diana Fulinara (Rick), Roy Angleberger (Barbara), Dale Angleberger (Diane), Jill Rubelmann (Dr. Douglas Rubelmann), and Lisa Purdum (Robert); grandchildren Nancy Stewart (Steve), Mark Angleberger (Dana), Emily Pearl (William), Megan Angleberger, Katie Berrigan (Jim), Joanne, Jessica, and Julie Rublemann; four step grandchildren; and great-grandchildren Aubrey, Brennan, and Graham Pearl, and Kaitlyn and Jack Angleberger.



Also surviving is sister Francis A. Pometto of Columbia, MD; and special-niece Lela A. Weaver (David) of Gettsburg, PA; and a niece and nephew.



Markwood was predeceased by brothers Worthington and Arthur.



Family will receive guests from 12-1 PM on Thursday, July 25, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM. The service will continue at the gravesite at Utica Cemetery.



Online condolences may be expressed at staufferfuneralhome.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 21 to July 23, 2019