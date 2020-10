Marlene Jeanette (Addison) Delauter, age 86, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020.She was a graduate of Thurmont High School, Class of 1951.Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Thelma Addison, two sisters, Marie Shry and Bonnie Bowers, a brother, George Reinert and a son, Jeffrey Delauter.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Russell Delauter; four children, Keith Delauter (Kathy), Kim Delauter, Kaye Wilgus, Kirby Delauter (Tina); six grandchildren, Maureen Schildt (Blaine), Adam Delauter, William Delauter (Kristin), Emily Delauter, Renee Delauter & Sam Delauter; three great-grandchildren and one brother, Fred Addison (Ft. Worth, TX).The family will receive friends on Tueday, November 3, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home 104 East Main Street Thurmont, MD 21788.Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 11:00am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Reverend Les Sims will officiate. Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, Md.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital.Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com