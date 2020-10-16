Marlene Purdum

Marlene Mae Purdum (Anders), 78, of Murfreesboro, TN and formerly of Frederick, MD passed away on Monday, Oct. 12 at her home following a long battle with multiple sclerosis.Marlene was born to her parents Emory S. and Gertrude Beall on January 30, 1942. While living in Maryland she worked at Digital Systems, National Geographic, and babysitting for family and friends. She moved to Tennessee where she worked as a florist (a job she truly loved). She loved to make crafts, bake cookies, make her famous fudge, and watch game shows on TV. She was a generous and loving person, always willing to help anyone. She would talk and make friends quickly and always had a smile on her face.She is preceded in death by her ex-husband, William "Bill" L. Anders, her parents, Emory Scott Beall and Gertrude Woodrow Beall, her sister Mary Hahn, brothers Charles Beall, Herman Beall, William "Billy" Beall, and George Beall. She is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Babco, son-in-law, John Babco, Jr., granddaughter Ashley Babco, brother Ray Beall, and many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, October 19th in the Garden of Christus at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Floral tributes are welcome.