Marshall Franklin Albright, 70, of Seattle, WA, passed away on June 21st, 2020 after a battle with several illnesses. He was born on November 3, 1949 and was raised in the Frederick area.



He was a 1968 graduate of Walkersville High School. He worked at Highline Hospital as a cook in Seattle for 45 years.



He is survived by his sister Catherine Hackley (Robert) and his brother Garry Albright.



He was preceded in death by parents Howard F. Albright and Virginia M. Sours Albright Tober, sister Linda Orndorff, brother Chris Albright, infant sister Barbara A. Albright and sister-in-law Phyllis Albright.



He is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, and 7 great great nieces and nephews.



Arrangements were made by Edwards Memorial in Lakewood, WA.



He will be greatly missed by all.



