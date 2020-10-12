1/1
Marshall Franklin Albright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marshall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marshall Franklin Albright, 70, of Seattle, WA, passed away on June 21st, 2020 after a battle with several illnesses. He was born on November 3, 1949 and was raised in the Frederick area.

He was a 1968 graduate of Walkersville High School. He worked at Highline Hospital as a cook in Seattle for 45 years.

He is survived by his sister Catherine Hackley (Robert) and his brother Garry Albright.

He was preceded in death by parents Howard F. Albright and Virginia M. Sours Albright Tober, sister Linda Orndorff, brother Chris Albright, infant sister Barbara A. Albright and sister-in-law Phyllis Albright.

He is survived by 8 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, and 7 great great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were made by Edwards Memorial in Lakewood, WA.

He will be greatly missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood
11020 S. Tacoma Way
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-6000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards Memorial Center - Lakewood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved