Martha Baker Davis, 97, passed peacefully into God's arms on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Davis, Jr., by her son, James Gordon Davis and her grandson, Shawn Michael Davis.



Martha was born in Patton, Pennsylvania and moved to Washington, DC where she met and married her husband, LeRoy. They soon moved to Rockville where they raised their five children. Martha was a daycare provider in Montgomery County for almost 40 years. She attended Redland Baptist Church for nearly 30 years. After her husband's death, she moved to Frederick and became a member of First Baptist Church of Frederick.



Martha is survived by four of her five children: sons, Stephen A. Davis, Henry L. Davis and wife Deanduesa, William A. Davis; and her daughter Karen Davis Galloway and husband Steve. She is also survived by one sister, Hope Rafferty of Kalamazoo, Michigan and three grandchildren, Mycal Davis, Roy A. Davis and wife Kelly, and Amber Davis-DiMilt and husband Bobby. She is also survived by special friends Crystal and Jason Blake as well as seven great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Martha's life will be held on July 13, 2019 at 2 PM with a visitation hour beginning at 1 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick Maryland. At the request of the family, inurnment will be private at Rocky Gap State Veterans Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 24 to June 25, 2019