Ms. Martha Kyei-Baffour, 42, of Frederick, passed away on July 6, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center. She was the wife of Sulaiman Rahman, her husband of 20 years.Born August 28, 1977 in Accra, Ghana, Martha was the daughter of Issac and Elizabeth Kyei-Baffour of Gaithersburg. She graduated from Col. Zadok Magruder High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly thereafter, serving in the Army Reserves. Martha also obtained her Real Estate license and sold residential real estate for many years.In addition to her loving husband and her parents, Martha is survived by four children, Laila, Zayd, Mariyah and Caleb; siblings, Daniel, Gladys, Justin and Emmanuel; a niece, many nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and other relatives.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 B Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick. Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. A graveside service will begin at 11:15 AM in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.