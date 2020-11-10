Martha Adams Lowry Quiring, 86, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. Born May 22, 1934 to the late Rudd and Judith (nee Ives) Lowry.
Martha will be remembered as a strong woman who worked hard and lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Martha is survived by her daughter Paula O'Connor, grandchildren James and Stephanie O'Connor, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her siblings Betty Lee, Sam Lowry, James Lowry, Windsor Lowry, Fenton Lowry, Thomas Lowry, Ann Mahoney, Semmes Lowry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 East 2ND Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11am. Burial services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick County Hospice, 516 Trail Avenue, Frederick, MD 21701 or the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.
