Martha Mackley

Martha Ragan Mackley, 90 of Thurmont passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 at St. Josephs Place.Born April 23, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Calvin & Ruth H. Mackley.In addition to her parents Martha is predeceased by a brother James H. Mackley, sisters Naomi E Green, Helen Mackley, brother-in-law Mervin L. Green, and sister-in-law Julie Mackley.Martha graduated from Thurmont High School in 1947; and attended beautician school. Throughout the years she managed the Thurmont Roller Skating rink and worked for and retired from Frederick County Public Schools where she worked as a cashier/bookkeeper in Thurmont High and Catoctin High Schools. Upon her retirement she worked as a bookkeeper for Mountain Gate Restaurant.Martha was a lifelong member of Trinity United Church of Christ, where she was a choir member and pre-school Sunday school teacher. She was an excellent roller skater, and bowled on several area duck pin bowling leagues and served as secretary of several of those leagues.She is survived by her brother James L. Mackley (Mary), sister-in-law Dorothy Mackley, nephews and nieces Todd D. Mackley, David A. Mackley (Kelly), Amy L. Donahue (Andrew), Ruth Broome (Brian), Rev. Charles M. Mackley (Melissa), Sarah K Tokar (Anthony), great nephews and nieces Breanna N. Mackley, Kylie A. Mackley, James D. Mackley, Raiden C. Donahue, Gannon F. Donahue, Sarah R. Tokar, Meghan P. Tokar, Ryan Tokar (Lindsay), Emily Broome, Matthew Broome, Elizabeth Mackley, Christopher Mackley, and great-great nephew Ethan Tokar.A celebration of Martha's life will be held on Friday August 21, 2020 at Trinity United Church of Christ; 101 E. Main St. Thurmont, MD 21788 with Pastor Sean DeLawder & Reverend Charles Mackley officiating. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM until the start of services at 11 AM, please bring your mask. Inurnment is private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Martha's name to the Trinity United Church of Christ, 101 E. Main St. Thurmont, MD 21788.Arrangements have been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont