On May 25, 2019, Martha Bert Fox Nelson completed her earthly journey surrounded by the love of her family, daughter Jennifer Wiehe from Omaha, NE, son John Nelson from Livingston Manor, NY, grandchildren Sarah and Ben Wiehe, also from Omaha, and her husband of nearly 60 years, Paul Nelson of Frederick, MD. Born on July 16, 1933, in Port Arthur, TX, Martha was the youngest of three children of Victor and Willie Fox. After growing up in nearby Nederland, TX, she graduated in 1954 from Southwestern University in Georgetown, TX, with a major in Christian Education. It was in that calling at St. Luke's Methodist Church, Corpus Christi, TX, that in 1958 she met, and subsequently married, Paul, a naval officer.



Family, church, and hospitality remained central to Martha's life throughout Paul's naval career and their years thereafter. Shaped by her strong Christian faith, for nearly 50 years Martha was active in leadership roles related to Christian education and United Methodist Women ministries at Millian United Methodist Church, Rockville, MD, even after moving to Frederick in 1999. She was also among the first group of Stephen Ministers at Millian. Decorating her home, especially for the Christmas season, and preparing meals for others were also among her favorite activities. A cookbook author, Martha loved to entertain and was often the gracious host of dinner parties for Navy, church, neighborhood, and family gatherings. She welcomed all with whom she came into contact with the warmth of her smile and the goodness of her heart, even in the last several years of her life during which time she faced several health challenges. She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, brother Sam Fox and sister Sarah Townsend, as well as other relatives and numerous close friends from over the years.



Arrangements are being made by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick, MD, for her burial at a future date in Arlington National Cemetery. The family plans to celebrate Martha's life with a memorial service and reception at 11:00 a.m. on July 13, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701. In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary United Methodist Church, Frederick, MD, for its Mission and Social Justice Ministries.



