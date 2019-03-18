Resources More Obituaries for Martha Marble Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martha Ross Marble

Obituary Condolences Flowers Martha (Muffie) Ross Marble, 67, died suddenly but peacefully at her Mt. Airy Maryland home, on Sunday, July 15th, 2018 of a heart ailment. Born in Barrington, Illinois, Martha moved with her family to Bethesda, Maryland in 1961, when her father, George (Barney) H. R. Ross was invited to join the Kennedy Administration. Mr. Ross had served on PT 109 with the President.



A 1969 graduate of Charles W Woodward High School, Martha earned her Associates Degree in Physical Education from Montgomery Junior College with a 4.0 average. Her early career began at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA, where she coached and taught a number of sports -- and was a great support to the youth who sought her advice and encouragement.



Marrying her high school sweetheart, Robert (Ted) Marble in 1972, they settled in Brunswick Maryland before moving to Mt. Airy in 1985. They had two sons, Kyle and Brodie, for whom she became a devoted full-time mother -- while creating a home and table that was a warm and welcoming gathering place for everyone. Martha was gifted in countless ways -- most especially as a thoughtful and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend; she never met a stranger. Her talents and passions spanned singing, interior design, writing poetry, fashion, fitness and gardening. After her sons were grown, Martha launched a new career as a fitness trainer and achieved considerable success, before injuries sustained in a severe auto accident forced her to redirect her energies. Ebullient and ever-optimistic, Martha's joyous laughter and warm hugs will be forever missed. Martha's entire birth family greeted her in Heaven: Her dad, George (Barney) H. R. Ross; mother, Patricia Trude Ross, and sister, Wendy Jean Ross. Martha is survived by her beloved sons, Kyle and Brodie; Brodie's lovely wife, Jess; and the joy of her life, grandson, Knox. Although Martha and Ted had divorced, they nevertheless remained close friends until her death. At the time of her death, Martha was deeply mourned by her dear companion and former husband, John White -- who subsequently lost his battle with cancer just a few weeks after Martha's death, on August 24th. Her family rejoices that they are now reunited again.



A Memorial Service and reception is planned at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Bethesda Maryland in April 2019, with Martha's ashes being buried with her parents and sister in the St. Luke's Columbarium on-site. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , in Martha's name -- or to the Biden Cancer Initiative in Washington, DC. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 24, 2019