Martin J. (Rock) Walsh III, 73, of Middletown passed away March 30, 2019 at his home. Born March 9, 1946 in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Martin and Helen Walsh, Jr. He was the husband of Joan (Main) Walsh for 51 years. He is survived by two sons, Eric Walsh and wife Tiffany of Hagerstown, MD and Shawn Walsh and wife Beth of Jefferson, MD seven grandchildren, Ariana, Devin, Liam, Angelina, Samantha, Tanner and Natalynn, two sisters, Jane Bopst and husband Jim of Frederick and Cynthia Spahr of Mass., two nephews, Joey and Andy Wachter. Martin served in the US Navy during the Viet Nam War. He retired after 32 years with the Dept. of Energy. He loved fishing and going to all types of races with his sons. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Community, 7321 Burkittsville Rd, Middletown, MD where a Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations and contributions can be made to the Cancer Care Center of Frederick at 46 Thomas Johnson Dr #200, Frederick, MD 21702. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.resthaven.us. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019