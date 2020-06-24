Martin Paul Cope
A loving husband, father, step-father, son, grandfather, brother and friend, Martin Paul Cope, 56, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, peacefully went to be with the heavenly father on Monday, June 22, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

He was the loving husband of Vicky Cope-Sullivan, her husband of 22 years.

Born on June 8, 1964, in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Henry Cope and Goldie (Poms) Cope. He is also preceded in death by his siblings, Larry Cope and Marsha Hoffman.

In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Tyler Cope, Tanner Cope, Trenton Cope, Ashlyn Cope; step-children, Holley Sullivan, Cory Sullivan, Lucas Sullivan and Bo Sullivan; sisters, Rachel Goldfarb, Debbi Davis and Sandy Tourtellotte; grandchildren, Rain Sullivan, Landen Cope, Lane Cope, Bailey Cope, Cash Cope, Bristol Cope, Emmalyn Grubbs, Jaxson Cope, River Kolczynski and Braxton Cope. Henry and Goldie Cope and siblings, Larry Cope and Marsha Hoffman.

He was a Master electrician for 25 years. He loved riding and building custom motorcycles, working on automobiles, camping, surf fishing at the Outer Banks, tinkering with his many projects and spending time with his family and friends.

In the spirit of Martin, please dress casually and remember to bring a mask. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville, Mt. Airy, MD. 21771.

Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Fallen Riders Memorial Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
