1/1
Martin Ross Chamberlain
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin Ross Chamberlain , 72 Jul 6, 1948 - Sep 11, 2020 Martin Ross Chamberlain, 72, formerly from Bethesda and Frederick, MD, died at his home in Hagerstown, MD on September 11, 2020 with family by his side.

Born July 6, 1948 in Topeka, KS, Marty was the son of the late Thomas W. Chamberlain Sr. and the late Frances Idol Chamberlain.

Marty graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda and then served in the navy for four years on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy. After the navy, he graduated from Montgomery Community College and began a career as a computer sales representative with Frederick Computers Plus and Sunrise Computers. In his 40s Marty attended the Baltimore School of Massage and began a fulfilling career as a massage therapist. An avid board member and former president of the Maryland chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association, Marty volunteered countless hours with various athletic fundraisers including breaking the Guinness World Record of massage therapists at the 2009 Marine Corps Marathon in DC.

Marty enjoyed photography, kayaking, hiking, hang-gliding and flying. After having children, he volunteered with several summer camps and nonprofits. Particularly important to him was the soup kitchen and Way Station in Frederick, MD.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Smeak Chamberlain. Marty is survived by his daughter Terra Chamberlain (Hagerstown), son Ian Chamberlain and fiancee Caitlin Furlong (Silver Spring), brother Peter Chamberlain (Bethesda), and dear friend Rose. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus.

Marty performed random acts of kindness on a daily basis. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward in his honor and help someone out. For suggestions, please visit www.randomactsofkindness.org

.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved