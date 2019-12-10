|
|
Mary Alice Cooper, 86, of Frederick, MD, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She was born May 25, 1933 in Bassett, Va, to Arthur Kelyon and Linda (Feazell) Sink.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Orvel Eugene Cooper. She is survived by four brothers and one sister. She is also survived by her children: Donna and husband Donald Young, Linda and husband Dean Grey and Don and wife Rose Cooper; her grandchildren: Dawn Kelly, Tim Young, Laurie Hatcher, Jen Young, Jason Weller and Ryan and Erik Grey and great grandchildren: Justin Brown, Alexa and Adyson Weller, Jadyn and Braylon Kelly and Brooke Young.
She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and served her God faithfully for over 40 years.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 10015 Lewisdale Road, Ijamsville, MD with Tim Moser officiating.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Citizens Nursing Home and Hospice of Frederick Co. for their excellent care. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made on line at JW.org or to Hospice of Frederick County.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, 2019