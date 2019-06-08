|
On June 6, 2019, Mary Angela "Jo" Hull, beloved daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary (nee Gilbert) Hull and loving aunt of John "Tim" Hull and Ann Eicher.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, June 12th from 5 to 8:30 PM. Jo will lie in repose at the Stella Maris Chapel on Thursday, June 13th from 10-10:30 AM at which time a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1850 York Road Suite D; Timonium, MD 21093.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from June 8 to June 9, 2019