Mary Ann Bowens heard the call and accepted her angel wings on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 6, 1958, Mary Ann was the second to last daughter of James E. and Maxine H. Bowins.
Mary was born, raised, and educated in Frederick County. She received her primary education from St. John's Catholic School and went on to attend Frederick High School. Mary enjoyed working in many different positions. She worked several years providing childcare services and went on to spend more than 25+ years with Wendy's Restaurants. She worked her way up to Crew Team Lead managing and training new hires. Mary had a "green thumb" and spent many hours nurturing her plants and designed her back yard into a peaceful area where family enjoyed many evenings. She had a natural gift of interior design. There was not a bare wall or bathroom that she would not take the liberty of decorating. Even IF you thought it was already decorated!!! She could be found with her niece Christa decorating, baking, cooking, watching HGTV or one of her favorite reality shows. Mary had unique family relationships with each member of her family and if you needed someone to share a secret with - she was the go-to! With Mary, you never had to guess what she thought about something. So, if you didn't want to know the truth it was best not to ask Mary. She was a quiet soul and for many years of her long battle with cancer she suffered quietly. Make no mistake, her MOST proud accomplishment were her children; son, Ronnie and daughter, Issi and being Nanna and Nannie to her grand and great grandchildren. She was adored by them and was affectionately called, Nannie and Nanna. She had unconditional and sacrificial love for them.
Mary's strong legacy will continue to live as left to cherish her love, devotion and memories are her son, Ron Hall Jr. and daughter, Issi Bowins; her beloved and adored grandchildren; Ryan, Samira, Isaiah, Saryiah, Kharmoni, Ron, Kalik and Alaya; and her great grand-baby, Parys; her last surviving aunt, Lola Williams; sisters; Frannie, Barbara, Yasmin, Terry, Kim (Howard); her nieces, nephews, great nephews and nieces, and her god-children.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Garry; her paternal grandparents Edgar and Kate Bowens; maternal grandmother, Marguerite Sappington; uncles, Rudell Bowens, Clarence Bowens, George Bowens, Thomas Bowens, David Sappington Sr., Charles Sappington; aunts, Connie Hill, Leah Myers, Agnes Freland, Hattie Bowens, Lena Bowens, Helen Bowens; nephews, David Freland and Ian Shern.
A celebration of Mary's life will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 21 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with the family receiving friends from 10 to 11 a.m.
Interment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019