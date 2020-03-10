|
Mary Ann Beall Burdette, 86, of Boyds, Maryland passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Potomac Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rockville.
Born December 7, 1933 in Montgomery County. She was a graduate of Damascus High School Class of 1951, and she was a retired Bus Driver for Montgomery County Public School System.
Surviving her are two children: Ruth Ann Burdette of Little Hoking, Ohio, and Joseph Allan Burdette of Boyds. One great grandson Mickey Allan Burdette and wife Cayce Werts Burdette, and great grandson Logan Allan Burdette.
She is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Pamela Fletcher Burdette and granddaughter Andrea Christine Burdette.
Funeral services and inurnment were private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020