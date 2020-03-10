Home

POWERED BY

Services
Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burdette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Burdette


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Burdette Obituary
Mary Ann Beall Burdette, 86, of Boyds, Maryland passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Potomac Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rockville.

Born December 7, 1933 in Montgomery County. She was a graduate of Damascus High School Class of 1951, and she was a retired Bus Driver for Montgomery County Public School System.

Surviving her are two children: Ruth Ann Burdette of Little Hoking, Ohio, and Joseph Allan Burdette of Boyds. One great grandson Mickey Allan Burdette and wife Cayce Werts Burdette, and great grandson Logan Allan Burdette.

She is preceded in death by daughter-in-law Pamela Fletcher Burdette and granddaughter Andrea Christine Burdette.

Funeral services and inurnment were private.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -