Mary Ann Heinrich, devoted and beloved wife and mother peacefully passed away Monday, March 18, while in the care of Hospice at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her mother, Edith Reynolds Cessna and father, Herbert Cessna, a sister, Katie Skinner; brother Herbert "Buzz" Cessna, and Grandson, Adam Heinrich.



Mary was an ardent and faithful homemaker who lived a life of love and sacrifice to serve her immediate and extended family. Mary volunteered several years of service to the Salvation Army of Cumberland, MD.



She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ronald "Gus" Heinrich, sons Michael Heinrich and wife Kathy; Kurt Heinrich and wife Terry, Daniel Heinrich, Todd Heinrich and wife Bonnie, and daughter Lori Heinrich Bower and husband Edgar Bower; nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many loved cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by two sisters, Sue Cessna Holt and husband Allen; Joan Cessna Reuschel, and a brother, Tim Cessna and wife, Brenda. Mary will be missed by special friends, Pam Keeney and daughters, Morgan and Lauren.



A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, March 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St, Frederick MD 21701. Burial will be private. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019