Mary Ann Miller, age 83, of Frederick, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Somerford Assisted Living after an extended illness. Born January 17, 1937 in New Market, she was the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Main Brashear. She was the wife of the late Carroll Miller who died in 2010.
Mrs. Miller was a member of Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, Monrovia, where she was a member of the Women's Fellowship and served as a former deacon. In earlier years she worked as a waitress at various places and then was employed by and retired from Safeway. She enjoyed shopping, playing bingo, yardwork and her rock garden.
Surviving are daughter, Cheryl Horman of Martinsburg, WV; sons, George "Tubby" Thompson of Monrovia, Stewart Thompson Sr. of Thurmont, Bruce Thompson and wife Madeline, of Monrovia and Ronald Thompson and wife Glenna of Hedgesville, WV; 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Johnson and husband George of Mt. Airy, brothers, George Brashear Jr. of Monrovia and Harold Brashear and wife Brenda of Frederick, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 3 grandsons, Stewart Thompson Jr., Joshua Thompson and Christopher Lord and a brother, Roy Brashear.
The family will receive friends at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Rd. (Monrovia, MD 21770), from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be church pastors, Revs. Leo and Melissa Barnes. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery (adjacent to the church).
The family expresses appreciation to the staff at Somerford Assisted Living for their loving care of Mary Ann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bush Creek Church of the Brethren at the address above or to Hospice of Frederick County, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020