It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our mother, Mary Assunta Melia, of Jefferson, Maryland.



The daughter of Italian immigrants, our mother grew up in Baltimore with her brothers and cousins, enjoying family gatherings and trips to the Chesapeake Bay. After leaving the area for several years, she returned, eventually attending Towson State University and finding her life's work in Occupational Therapy. For over 40 years she enabled people of all ages to live life to its fullest despite their physical or emotional limitations.



Our mom was indefatigable in everything she did from sharing her love of crafts and gardening to hosting family gatherings and cooking traditional Italian dishes. She was generous of spirit and heart and loved to make others laugh becoming a professional clown in later years.



Our mom taught us to be strong and self-reliant, to work hard and achieve our goals. She demonstrated persistence and perseverance with grace and dignity. She loved without reserve or condition and traveled our divergent paths beside us offering equal doses of encouragement and reality. We are so grateful for our mom and proud to be her daughters.



Mary is survived by daughters Assunta Wight and her spouse Rick, Kate Melia and her spouse Chris Hamson and Laura Melia and her spouse Joe Glover. She was Nanna to 9 grandchildren and further survived by brothers Carlo Pacione and Dominic Pacione and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Frederick Health Hospital.



