Mary Jean "Tootie" Lantz Baker, 83, passed away peacefully at her home where she was born and raised in Feagaville, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Born August 6, 1936, in Feagaville, she was the daughter of the late George Richard Lantz and Mildred Jeanette Easterday Lantz.
She graduated from Frederick High School Class of 1954 and from the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1957. She retired from Frederick Memorial Hospital after 39 years of service. She was a member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren.
In the early years, she took great pleasure in attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sports activities. She was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Washington Redskins fan.
She was the loving mother of Perry (wife, Teresa), Sherrie (husband, Bill), Larry (wife, Karen), Terry (husband, Perry) and Gerry (husband, Paul); also survived by 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren with excitement for one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of Glenn (wife Sylvia) and Lynne (husband Kenneth). She is also survived by a very special uncle, Donald Easterday; and best friends, Pinny Davis and Mary Marker.
Mary was preceded in death by her previous husband, Arthur T. Baker, Jr.; her granddoggy, Lucy, whom she looked forward to seeing every day.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Mary's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home in Frederick. Rev. Gregory Jones will officiate. Interment will be at St. Luke's Cemetery in Feagaville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sick Recovery for 638, c/o Kevin Kolb, 1056 Palisades Drive, Leesport, PA 19533.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020