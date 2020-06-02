Mary Jane Baker, 93, of Adamstown passed away at her home on Monday June 1, 2020. Born in Frederick on February 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Beulah Gearinger Dixon and Wilmer Riggs Dixon.Mary Jane was a member of Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church of Frederick, MD. She greatly enjoyed word searches and the Hallmark channel but what she loved most of all was spending time with her friends and family, especially her daughter and caregiver Kim Staub.Known by her family as Nanny, she is survived by her children Carol Lowe and husband Terry, James Baker and wife Susan, Marilyn Wolfe, Kimberly Staub and husband Ray. She is survived by seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, brother Thomas Dixon, god daughter Jeanne Baker and her son Donavan. She will be fondly remembered by her good friend Connie Foland and many others. She was preceded in death by brothers Wilmer Dixon, John Dixon and James Dixon, sisters Grace Wainwright and Evelyn Coffin.Funeral services will be private. A graveside service will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In accordance with county guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Trinity Lutheran Church, 4004 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, MD 21703 or Frederick Health Hospice, P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.