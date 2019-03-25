Mary E. Brown , 88, of Cascade, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Catherine's Nursing Center in Emmitsburg, MD



She was the wife of the late Paul R Brown, Sr. who died in 2002.



Born on May 15, 1930, in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of the late Clarence William and Edith Alexander Andrew.



Mary truly enjoyed her work, but most of all loved spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by children: Donna Hicks of Cascade and son, Paul R. Brown, Jr. of Lewistown; four grandchildren: Charles Sibert, Jr of Cascade, Paul Brown, III of Cascade, Charles Brown of Walkersville and Nicole Brown of Lewistown, five great grandchildren: Faith Brown of Cascade, Abigail Doody of Lewistown, Cassidi Brown, Olivia Brown and Destiny Carbaugh all of Walkersville; 14 brothers and sisters: Betty Stambaugh, Rosie Eyler, George Andrew, Anna Hughes, Ruth Shane, Sarah McNair, James Andrew, Barbara Wantz, Samuel Andrew, Paul Andrew, Eugene Andrew, Harriet Buhrman, Franklin Andrew and Belinda Fogle. Mary was preceded in death by brothers: Edward Andrew, Martin Andrew and Donald Andrew as well as her daughter's companion, Charles Sibert; and daughter-in-law Pauline Brown.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, March 26, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 East Main Street, Thurmont where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27. Rev. Larry Eby will officiate. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont.



Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019