Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
1948 - 2019
Mary Burke Obituary
Mary Ellen Burke, 70, of Frederick, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at her home after a 2 year battle with cancer.

Born December 2, 1948 in Mt. Holly, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Alice Yocum Harveson. She was the wife of Frank C. Burke. They had been married for 51 years.

Mary was a homemaker. She loved her family and friends and helping others before herself.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Bethany R. Stringfield, brother Carlton B. Harveson, sisters Carol A. Gensler and Linda S. Bennett and grandchildren Danielle and Mackenzie Burke and Gemma Stringfield. Mary was preceded in death by son Brian C. Burke, daughter-in-law Donna R. Burke and brother Ralph L. Harveson.

Funeral services will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home

Online condolences may be made to www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post on Oct. 7, 2019
Remember
