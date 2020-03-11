|
Together Again
Mary C. Tetrick went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020 at the age of 94. Mary was born to Harry and Ethel Parks in Scottsville, Kentucky on December 5, 1925.
Mary was a member of Faith Baptist Church which she loved dearly.
Mom was a courageous woman, yet stubborn at times, and pushed herself even when her body didn't want to. She never gave up.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Graydon; parents, Harry and Ethel Parks; brother, Jr Parks; son, Ronald Tetrick; granddaughter, Angelia Hawkins; and grandson, Ronald Earl Tetrick.
Mary is survived by sons, Riley (Lynn) Tetrick and Jerry (Robin) Tetrick, all of Falling Waters, WV; daughter, Linda Milford of Akron, Ohio; sister, Margie Shields of Terre Haute, IN.; sister-in-law, Betty Goad of Terre Haute, IN; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Mary would like to thank four very special friends, Tina Withrow and Christy Mitchell who were always there taking her to church, Dr. appointments, and loving her always; and Pastor Richard Miller and Becky and family.
Mary's family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771, with a funeral service to begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Dan Caldwell will be officiating.
Burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020