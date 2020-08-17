Mary Catherine Brake began her worldly journey on December 5, 1928 in a rural West Virginia town. Her journey ended on August 16, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farm in Frederick, Maryland. Daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, great great great aunt, friend, mentor, musician, dramatist, educator, Christian. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur Elisha and Amy Lessie Ireland Brake. She was predeceased by her brothers, Albert M., Philip I. and Wilbur E. Brake, Jr. and her sisters Susan J. Self and Phyllis Ann Cadrin, two nephews, Eugene Brake and Donald Brake, and one niece, Bonnie Brake. Surviving her are 12 beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Mary Catherine began her teaching career at the West Virginia School for the Deaf. She retired from Montgomery County Public Schools. As a teacher, she touched many lives. Students far and near still stayed in touch with her.
She loved music. For many years, she sang with the National Christian Choir. While a resident at Homewood, she was instrumental in founding Visionaires, a group for low vision.
Mary Catherine will rest in eternal peace with her parents at the IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, WV.
Donations in Mary Catherine's name may be made to the Philip I. Brake Scholarship Fund, Glenville State College, 200 High Street, Glenville, WV 26351.
