Mary Catherine "Sis" (Hahn) Moser, 90, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the widow of the late Harold "Hal" Moser. Born on April 21, 1929, near Mount Airy, she was the daughter of James Russell Hahn and Ruby Virginia (Clark) Hahn.
Sis was a 1946 graduate of Frederick High School. She worked at Fort Detrick for 15 years, 3 years at FSTC in Washington, DC and 3 years at NIH in Bethesda. In 1993 Sis started the Prime Time Club for First Bank of Frederick. She loved this job, and traveled all over the world, visiting over 40 countries. Sis was an avid golfer and continued golfing until age 86. She had been organist and choir director at St. Ignatius of Loyola and St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor. Sis was a Life Member of FMH Auxiliary, a Charter Life Member of Citizen's Nursing Home, and a member of the Frederick Elks Lodge #684.
She is survived by daughter, Sharon R. Byrd; grandchildren Bresha Mogar and husband Scott, Briton Byrd and wife Meagan; great grandchildren: Samantha, Ryan, Kaitlyn and Paige Mogar as well as Sydney and Brooklyn Byrd. She is also survived by her sister, Rebecca Windsor and nieces Barbara Windsor and Rosemary Windsor.
Memorial contributions may be made to Frederick County Humane Society, 550 Highland Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701 or to Frederick Health Hospice, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Interment of her urn, alongside family, will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020