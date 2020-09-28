Mary Catherine "Sis" (Hahn) Moser, 90, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the widow of the late Harold "Hal" Moser and the daughter of James Russell Hahn and Ruby Virginia (Clark) Hahn. She is survived by daughter, Sharon R. Byrd; grandchildren, Bresha Mogar and husband Scott; Briton Byrd and wife Meagan; six great grandchildren; sister, Rebecca Windsor; and nieces, Barbara and Rosemary Windsor.



A memorial service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, on Saturday, October 10; visitation to begin at 9:45 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private at a later time.



