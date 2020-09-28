1/1
Mary Catherine Hahn "Sis" Moser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Catherine "Sis" (Hahn) Moser, 90, of Frederick, passed from this life on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms. She was the widow of the late Harold "Hal" Moser and the daughter of James Russell Hahn and Ruby Virginia (Clark) Hahn. She is survived by daughter, Sharon R. Byrd; grandchildren, Bresha Mogar and husband Scott; Briton Byrd and wife Meagan; six great grandchildren; sister, Rebecca Windsor; and nieces, Barbara and Rosemary Windsor.

A memorial service will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, on Saturday, October 10; visitation to begin at 9:45 a.m. and funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 28 to Oct. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved