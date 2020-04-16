Home

Hall Funeral Home - Purcellville
140 S. Nursery Ave.
Purcellville, VA 20132
703-263-1682
Mary Catherine (Compher) Moore, age 92 of Lovettsville, VA died April 14, 2020 at The Lovettsville Home Assisted Living Facility. Born May 13, 1927, Mary Catherine was a member of the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church her entire life where she taught adult Sunday School over 50 years. She worked at People's National Bank (later Farmer's and Mechanics) in Brunswick, MD after high school until she started her family and again when her daughters were college students.

Mary Catherine was predeceased by her parents, John Grant Compher and Anna Mary Biser Compher, her brother John Compher, her husband of 64 years, William LeRoy (Lee) Moore, and her daughter Anna Mae Moore. She is survived by two daughters Mary Ellen Beach (Gerald) of Herndon, VA; Martha Moore Flanagan (James) of Herndon, VA; one son William L. (Bill) Moore, Jr. of Lovettsville, VA; and three grandchildren Kathleen Flanagan, Kevin Flanagan, and Colin Beach.

The graveside service in the Lovettsville Union Cemetery will be private. Arrangements will be made by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, VA. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Mary Catherine Moore may be sent to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 12942 Lutheran Church Road, Lovettsville, VA 20180 or to the Lovettsville Union Cemetery, PO Box 146, Lovettsville, VA 20180. Please visit www.hallfh.com to express online condolences to the family.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
