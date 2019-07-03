Mary Cecilia Linton Masser, 83, of Frederick and Middletown, MD, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and received her angelic wings surrounded by her loving family on the afternoon of July 2nd, at her daughter's home, with whom she resided the past 6 years. Cecilia was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Mr. Jimmy Masser Sr, in 2013.



Cecilia was born the daughter of Martin and Mary Linton on June 14, 1936, at home on the Rosenstock Farm, Gas House Pike, Frederick, MD. Cecilia attended St. John's Catholic School, a very proud achievement for her. She was the family matriarch and a great historian.



Cecilia was a wonderful daycare provider for many neighborhood children as well as family members. She loved canning, baking, working in her flower gardens and especially watching her beautiful bird friends and squirrels with her grand dog Candy girl. Cecilia loved preparing holiday meals and planning celebrations for her family, her most favorite Thanksgiving and Christmas. She loved to decorate for the family get-togethers but Christmas always put a special sparkle in her eyes, celebrating the birth of Jesus.



She enjoyed spending time with her entire family, attending family reunions, and taking many trips with Tom and Nede especially to Nashville. She loved camping and spending time at the river, on the boat with Debbie, Donnie and her river family. She proudly shared the stories of her life, her family, and her strong faith in God.



Cecilia was a member of St. Johns the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Frederick, MD. And Holy Family Catholic Church in Middletown, MD.



For the past two years Cecilia has attended Daybreak, where she met and made many wonderful friends. She loved all of their activities but most especially singing hymns on Thursday's, as she appreciated a close and powerful faith in God.



Cecilia's greatest treasures were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



Surviving is three children Jimmy E. Masser Jr of Brunswick, Deborah Ann Masser Poole and husband Donnie Lee, Jr of Middletown and Alan Christopher Masser and wife Pamela of Knoxville, MD. Six grandchildren; Joshua and Aaron Masser, Amanda Poole Williams and husband Carson, Heather Masser Mullinix and husband Rob, Mike Poole, Trent Masser and girlfriend Hannah Smith. She is also survived by great grandchildren Isaiah and Kayden Masser, Reagan Mullinix and Brucek Lee Williams (due in Oct 2019).



Cecilia is survived by brother Johnny Linton and wife Linda, very special sister Geneva "Nede" Crummitt and husband Tom, special nieces Beth Umberger and Sharon Duvall and spouse Gary, nephew JP and wife Jessica and Bryan and wife Cathy and numerous other nieces and nephews. Sister-in-law Charlotte Masser also survives her.



Brother Joseph Linton preceded her in death.



Cecilia will also be greatly missed by her best friend Billie Jean Winpigler and family.



Family will receives friends at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 on Sunday July 7, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A second visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday July 8, 2019 from 2pm until the start of the funeral at 2:30pm. Father Robert Jaskot will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Rocky Springs Cemetery, Frederick, MD.



Pallbearers will be as follows; Mile Poole, Trent Masser, Tyler Umberger, Tom Crummitt, Gary Duvall, Carson Williams, Rob Mullinix and Eddie Storks.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Cecilia's name to Hospice of Frederick County.



A Celebration of life will be held immediately following the burial at Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Building at 1 Firemen's Way, Middle, MD. Located off of Franklin St. at MVFC Carnival Grounds.



Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 3 to July 5, 2019