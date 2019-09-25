|
|
Mary D. Campbell, 88, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born on September 8, 1931, in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania she was the daughter of the late Neil Bonomo and Julie (Stanell) Bonomo.
She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Bob Campbell.
Mary volunteered at the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company and Walkersville United Methodist Church. Above all she treasured time spent with her family and friends.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, mentor and co-worker. She enjoyed helping others and was often referred to as "mom" where she worked at State Farm for over 34 years.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl Crawford and husband, Steve, Scott Campbell and companion, Jenny; granddaughter, Jennifer West and husband, Scott, and great-granddaughter, Julie West; sisters, Anna Boychak and husband, Bill and Feenie Brown and husband, Chuck; brother, Guy Bonomo; sister in law, Roseann Campbell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her dear care givers, AG and Sonia.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 and 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 40 Fulton Avenue in Walkersville, MD.
A celebration of Mary's life will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 40 Fulton Avenue in Walkersville, MD. Interment will be at Glade Cemetery in Walkersville, MD. Rev. Mike Henning.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Walkersville Volunteer Fire Company, Walkersville United Methodist Church, Hospice of Frederick County or .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019