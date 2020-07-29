Mary Deavers

Mary Catherine Deavers, 77 years old, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed away on Monday July 27, 2020, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick.



Born February 24, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Doris Danner Smith and Harold Danner.



Mary graduated from Boonsboro High School. She then went to work as a clerical clerk for National Geographic where she retired from in 2001. Mary was a member of the Ladies Eagles Auxiliary and the Moose Club of Brunswick. One of Mary's passions was baking and making things for her friends and family. She also enjoyed the holidays and cooking holiday meals for her family.



She is survived by her son Harold (Danny) Pendergraft and wife Terry of Knoxville MD, grandsons, Jesse Pendergraft of Knoxville MD, Jacob Pendergraft and wife Katie of Winchester VA, granddaughter Shelby Woods and husband Chase of Brunswick MD, great grandchildren Aubrie, Hudson & Landen Pendergraft, nephew Billy Tucker, great niece Heather Allnut and son Greayson and great nephew Josh Berlinicke.



Mary is preceded in death by her parents Doris Danner Smith and Harold Danner, husband William (Bill) Deavers, sister Patricia Tucker and niece Kelly Berlinicke.



Funeral services are provided by the John T. Williams Funeral Home,100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland. Visitation for friends will be held Thursday July 30, 2020 6-8pm. A private interment will be held Friday July 31, 2020 at Brownsville Heights Cemetery, Brownsville MD. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limitation of visitors at any one time will be in effect.



