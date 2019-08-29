|
|
Mary Elizabeth Brown, 83, of Damascus, MD, earned her wings and joined her loving husband on their 67th wedding anniversary at GWUH in DC with her loving family around her on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.
She was born on October 17, 1935 in Rochester, NY and was the daughter of the late Christian H. J. Altpeter and Mildred C. Altpeter (Eutin) of NY.
She was predeceased by her husband, Roderick L. Brown Sr. of Damascus, MD; daughters, Stephanie Jean and Mary Elizabeth Brown, Chelsea, MA; her brother, W. John Altpeter, PA; her sister, Helen M. Heyden, NY; three brothers-in-law, Fred Heyden of NY, Carl Brown of PA, and Howard Bernstein of NY; and grandson, Bo Nicknadarvich, MD.
She is survived by her children, Beverly A. Schissler (Bruce), Swanton, MD; Roderick L. Brown, Jr., Frederick, MD; and Russell L. Brown (Sharon), York, PA. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Ethel Brown of PA, Elsie Altpeter of PA and Anne Bernstein of TX.
She was blessed with having 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Services for the celebration of Mary's life journey will be at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy MD 21771 on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 4:00 pm. Mary's niece, Dr. Heidi Zimmerman from Florida will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Damascus Fire Department, 26334 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872.
Expressions of sympathy may also be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019