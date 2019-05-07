Home

Mary Elizabeth Green Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Green, 88, was called home to be with our Lord Thursday, May 2, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Mary was born June 2, 1930, in Baltimore MD, to Clarence and Minnie Smith.

Mary worked at Mount Airy Pants Factory for many years. She also worked at a nursing home as a housekeeper. Mary loved animals, and spending time with her longtime friend Bill Davis. She also had a very special bond with her two great grandchildren, Jacquelyn Burdette, and Breanna Lenheart. Mary was also known as "Booga" by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her 5 children, Charles Duvall wife Doris, John Duvall wife Roberta, Mary Ann Scott, Dianne White husband Gerald Sr, Paul Duvall wife Sandy, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Green, and daughter Elizabeth Ridgely.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Friday, May 10, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, Maryland. Services and Inurnment will be private.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 7 to May 8, 2019
