Mary Elizabeth Low
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Low, age 92 passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife to the late Calvin B. Low; Mother of Gordon, Roger, David, Becky & Erika. Mrs. Low is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary B. (Millikan) & Harry William Howard; her brothers Harry William, II, David Ray & Donald George Howard.

Services will be private at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5305 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21703. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
(301) 652-2200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved