Mary Elizabeth Low, age 92 passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Beloved wife to the late Calvin B. Low; Mother of Gordon, Roger, David, Becky & Erika. Mrs. Low is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Mary B. (Millikan) & Harry William Howard; her brothers Harry William, II, David Ray & Donald George Howard.
Services will be private at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD. Private inurnment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Presbyterian Church, 5305 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, Maryland 21703. Please view and sign the family guestbook at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2020.