On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Mary Ellen (nee Thibadeau) Crown age 83 of Littlestown, PA, formerly of Westminster, MD and Silver Spring, MD, died peacefully at Leigh Valley Hospice in Allentown, PA, with family by her side. Born on May 26, 1936 in Washington, DC, to Louis Baxter and Mary Angela (nee Nies) Thibadeau.



She was raised by her beloved grandfather, Dr. Richard Thibadeau, and had many wonderful memories living on his estate in Prince George's county. It was there that her Uncle Francis taught her how to ride, leading to a life-long love of horses. Her many joys were riding and driving her horses and ponies.



One of Mary Ellen's early jobs was working for the C&P Telephone company and she was once recognized for her beauty by being named "Miss C&P Telephone" in 1954. After devoting many years raising her seven children, she returned to work in scientific sales for PGC Scientifics in Gaithersburg and Frederick.



She was a wonderful "Horse Show" mom to Lisa as they travelled near and far over many years to numerous horse shows. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Linzey Crown, Jr. Dear sister to Jeanne Armbruster of Medina, OH and the late Patricia Williams. Devoted mother of Daniel E. Crown, Sr.(Lorette) of Littlestown, PA, Lorraine M. Garheart (Guy) of Littlestown, PA, Robert Douglas Crown (Linda) of Spring Grove, PA, Joseph L. Crown (Betsy) of Martinsburg, WV, and Lisa L. Grossweiler (David) of Stafford, VA.



As any mother should not have to experience, she was pre-deceased by two sons, James Bernard Crown and Thomas Michael Crown (Cheryl).



She will also be missed by 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren with one due in September, two great-great grandchildren, all of whom lovingly called her "Grammy" or "Mimi", and many friends.



A Memorial Service will take place at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made to Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, 17250 Old Frederick Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771 or to Leigh Valley Hospice Allentown, PA.



