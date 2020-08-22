Mary Fisher

Mary Louise Fisher (Griggs), 88, of Hedgesville, WV, passed away on Thursday August 20, 2020. She was the Daughter of the late Maynard and Edna Griggs, and was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Gordon B. Fisher, SMSGT, U.S.A.F. (ret).
She is survived by son Michael Fisher and his wife Lorraine; son Thomas Fisher and his wife Marcia; son John Fisher and his wife Nanci; son Patrick Fisher and his wife Lisa; grandchildren Sara & husband Dale, Laura, Hannah, Joel, Peyton, Kody, Isabella, Jack, Finn, Dunn, Kelly, Jamie, Allie; great-grandchildren Mya, Franklin; and cousins Susan & Dennis Caves, Randy & Debbie Colburn.
Mary was born February 16, 1932 in Rose NY. She proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force based at the Pentagon before leaving to raise her family. She rejoined the workforce as a crossing guard in Prince William County, VA and later moved onto Charlyn's Hallmark Store in Lake Ridge, VA before joining her husband in retirement. Most recently, Mary was an active member of the Norwalk Antique Car Club of Martinsburg, WV.
Interment will be with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's memory will gratefully be received by "Hospice of the Panhandle", 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
