|
|
Mary Louise Flickinger, 71, of Emmitsburg, MD passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home. Born January 11, 1948 in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of Leatrice L. (Coe) Ott of Emmitsburg and the late Thomas E. Ott, Sr. She was predeceased by all three of her husbands, the late Robert June Wetzel, the late Roy Samuel Smith, Jr. and the late Bernard "Bernie" Flickinger.
Mary worked for more than 20 years as a Material Handler at Frederick Memorial Hospital's Materials Distribution Center. In 2007 she was awarded the Material Division's first-ever Employee of the Month plaque and trophy. Her previous work history included the Emmitsburg Sewing Factory, Wetzel's Refuse Removal Service, Walkersville Bowling Alley, Trout's Market in Woodsboro, and most recently, her daughter, Melissa M. Wetzel's CPA office. Mary was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg and was very actively involved in the Emmitsburg Lions Club.
She enjoyed family cookouts, working puzzles, playing cards and watching her grandson play baseball. In her younger years, she loved to bowl. She was a fan of the Maryland Terps and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She always looked forward to the monthly outings with her former FMH co-workers. Mary was known for her hearty laugh, her wonderful sense of humor, and her upbeat, positive attitude. She had a way of lifting the spirits of everyone she encountered. Friends said of her, "She was an awesome human being!"
Surviving, in addition to her mother Leatrice, are her three children, Timothy Wetzel and wife Trina of Emmitsburg, Melissa Wetzel and partner Kevin Dewees of Emmitsburg, and Roy "Sam" Smith III and partner Molly Howser of Thurmont; grandchildren, Tonya Jean and Andrew Timothy Wetzel and step-grandchild, Anthony "TJ" Eiker, Jr. and his wife Jessica; siblings, Donald Ott and wife Pat of Colorado, Patricia Kunst and husband Eugene of Frederick, Allen Ott and partner Heidi of Hunterstown, Regina Weaver and friend Sandy of Hagerstown, John Ott and partner Sandra of Baltimore, Josephine Mellor and husband Steve of Oklahoma, Anthony Ott of Emmitsburg, Elizabeth Sweeney and husband Clifford of Emmitsburg, and Paul Ott of Frederick; sisters-in-law, Sherry Ott and Jill Ott; step-son, William "Frank" Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Mary is also remembered by her best friend, Nancy Smith, by close friend, Ken Conway, by her late husband Bernie's family, as well as many other good friends. In addition to her three husbands, she was predeceased by siblings, Thomas, Raymond "Jim", Carolyn, Rosemary and Teresa; and step-son, Charles "Scott" Smith.
The family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 29th at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD. Prayers and personal remarks will be offered at 7:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD with the Rev. Charles F. Krieg, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's name may be made to the Emmitsburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 1182, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019