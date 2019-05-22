Mary H. Green, 97, of Suwanee, GA, and a long-time resident of Quincy Village, Quincy, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at home with family.



Born October 12, 1921, in Elkins, WV, she lived most of her early life in Akron, OH. She was a graduate of Central High School and attended business college there.



She was the daughter of the late Dallas G. Hansford and Addie Sherman Hansford Stoffer. She was one of five children. In addition to her parents and stepfather, Russell D. Stoffer, she was predeceased by her siblings: Viola Ida Hansford Dixon, Richard Lawrence Hansford, and Jimmie Dale Stoffer of Akron, OH, and Lois Jane Stoffer Willis of Albuquerque, NM.



She and her husband, Thomas I. Green, were married March 20, 1942, in Washington, DC. They lived in Washington, DC, Bethesda, MD, Garfield, MD, and Palm Coast, FL before moving to Quincy Village in 1994. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before he passed away on March 16, 2003. They traveled extensively throughout the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii. They enjoyed organized square dancing for 25 years.



She worked in the U.S. Government civil service from 1941 until 1975. She worked in secretarial positions in several agencies including the Beach Erosion Board in Washington, DC, and the National Institutes of Health and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Bethesda, MD.



She was active in her church wherever she lived, including the United Brethren Church in Akron, OH, and the United Methodist Church in Bethesda, MD, Garfield, MD, and Palm Coast, FL. She was an active volunteer in all these churches and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She held a Lifetime Membership in the United Methodist Women.



She volunteered at Quincy Nursing Home in Quincy, PA.



She is survived by her three sons, Thomas I. Green, Jr. of Napa, CA, Timothy A. Green of Suwanee, GA, and Russell L. Green of Ponte Vedra, FL, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, at Garfield United Methodist Church, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service in the Garfield United Methodist Church cemetery.



Contributions may be made in memory of Mary Green to Garfield United Methodist Church, 13628 Stottlemyer Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783 or Quincy Village Benevolent Care Fund, 6596 Orphanage Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.



Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 22 to May 23, 2019