Mary Harman
Mary Anna Harman, age 97, of Rocky Ridge, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital. Born September 23, 1923 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Annabelle Shriner Baker. She was the wife of Howard Edgar Harman who died in 2001.

Mary was a member of the Monocacy Church of the Brethren, Rocky Ridge. She loved cooking for people, being a hostess, playing games with her family and going for drives in the mountains.

Surviving are sons, Howard E. Harman and wife Shirley of Sykesville, Raymond J. Harman of Glen Burnie and John R. Harman and wife Judith of Linthicum; 5 grandchildren, Howard Harman Jr., John Harman Jr., Susan Lee, Diane Haislip and Amanda Harman; 4 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and a brother, Orville Baker of Rocky Ridge. She was predeceased by 7 sisters and brothers.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, Wednesday, November 25 from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. followed by a graveside service at Rocky Ridge Brethren Cemetery, with Pastor Tracy Wiser officiating. Wearing of masks, social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home at any one time will be in effect.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hartzler Funeral Home
404 South Main Street
Woodsboro, MD 21798
(301) 845-4300
