Mrs. Mary Helen Mills, age 97, died on Monday September 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Guy W. Mills, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1992. Born in Virginia on March 9, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Mary Baugher.She was a house-keeper for 35 years, employed by Harold and Thelma Duvall. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.She is survived by her children Shirley McThenia (Roger), Guy W. Mills, Jr., Larry E. Mills, grandchildren, Robert Mills, John Mills, Michael McThenia (Tina), Kenneth McThenia, Jason Mills, Judith Mills, Amanda Mayo (George), 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, siblings Barbara Schmidt (John) and Robert Baugher (Carlene). She was preceded in death by siblings Alice Jones, Dolly Zimmerman, Oscar Baugher, Jr, Charles Baugher, and great-grandson Cameron McThenia.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. She will be placed to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery