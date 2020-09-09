1/1
Mary Helen Mills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Mary Helen Mills, age 97, died on Monday September 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Guy W. Mills, Sr. who preceded her in death in 1992. Born in Virginia on March 9, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Mary Baugher.

She was a house-keeper for 35 years, employed by Harold and Thelma Duvall. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her children Shirley McThenia (Roger), Guy W. Mills, Jr., Larry E. Mills, grandchildren, Robert Mills, John Mills, Michael McThenia (Tina), Kenneth McThenia, Jason Mills, Judith Mills, Amanda Mayo (George), 13 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, siblings Barbara Schmidt (John) and Robert Baugher (Carlene). She was preceded in death by siblings Alice Jones, Dolly Zimmerman, Oscar Baugher, Jr, Charles Baugher, and great-grandson Cameron McThenia.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. She will be placed to rest in Mt. Olivet Cemetery


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved