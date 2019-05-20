Mary Virginia Baltzell Smith Hildebrand, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Record Street Home.



Born January 31, 1928. Daughter of Charles and Edith Adams Baltzell. Retired in 1992 from BioWhittaker as a Lab Aide. 1944 graduate of Libertytown High School. Catholic from St. Peter's Church in Libertytown. Predeceased by husbands Joseph Leo Smith and J. Henry Hildebrand, sister Mildred Curfman, brothers Raymond, Kenneth, Donald, and Ralph Baltzell, and beloved daughter Margaret Virginia (Peggy) Smith Mooney. She is survived by five children; JoAnne Smith-Bonifield, M. Deborah Smith-Castle, F. Leo Smith III and wife Dianne, Charlie Smith, and Jennifer Louise Smith Williams and her husband, Kevin, as well as seven grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 PM, on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM, Friday, 24, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street, Libertytown, MD. Inurnment will follow at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Record Street Home, 115 Record Street, Frederick, Maryland, where Virginia spent her last few years in the company of its loving staff and fellow residents. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 20 to May 22, 2019