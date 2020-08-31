1/1
Mary Jane Hooper
Mary Jane Hooper, age 84, formerly of Union Bridge, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Copper Ridge, following an extended illness. She was the wife of Paul Hooper Sr., who passed away on Dec. 15, 2005. They were together for 50 years.

Born March 3, 1936 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Martha Warner, grew up in Doubs and attended Frederick High school. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Doubs.

Prior to marriage, Mary Jane worked at Greif Manufacturing and Webster Clothes, both in Westminster. In 1956 she worked at Union Bridge Clothing, then Joseph A. Banks and retired from Hartz Manufacturing in Frederick in 1998. She was a member of Littlestown Eagles FOE 2226 and a life member of the Blue Ridge Sportsman Club.

She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed country music, dancing and trips to southern Maryland to spend time with longtime friends. She was well-known for her red velvet cakes, big Thanksgiving dinners, and singing karaoke, especially Patsy Cline.

Surviving are her children, Steve Hooper and wife Vonnie, Paul Hooper Jr. and wife Ginny, Debra Redding and husband Hugh, Bruce Hooper and wife Liz, and Brenda Parrish and companion Bob Bloom; special grandson, Brian Hooper and wife Cheryl; grandchildren, Jamey Hooper (Karen), Jason Hooper (Robin), Mikey Kline, Jesse Hooper (Britney), Darren Hooper (Maggie), Lindsey Crown (Dan), Matt Parrish and Derek Parrish (Keirsten); eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Claude, Kenneth "Mark", Pat (Sharon) and Mike Warner, Florence Pratt (Bill), Barbara Martin and Vanessa Hiltner; and a sister-in-law, Christine Brandenburg.

She was predeceased by a brother, Chris Warner; and sister, Lucille Clutter.

The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 6 E. Broadway, Union Bridge, on Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 3 at 10:30 a.m. Chaplain Charline Fowler will officiate. Social distancing, wearing of masks and limitation of visitors at any one time in the funeral home will be in effect.

Interment will follow in Bethany Cemetery, Taylorsville.

Mary Jane's family would like to thank the staff of Copper Ridge and Gilchrist Hospice for their devotion, love and special care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd., Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

Leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
