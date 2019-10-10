Home

Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
(301) 349-2135
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hilton Funeral Home
22111 Beallsville Road
Barnesville, MD 20838
Mary Jane Lambert


1935 - 2019
Mary Jane Lambert Obituary
Mary Jane Lambert (Wright), 84, of Damascus, MD passed away on October 9, 2019.

Mary was the loving wife to the late William Wesley Lambert, Sr.

Born on March 4, 1935, in Damascus, MD, she was the loving daughter to Leslie Eugene and Gertrude Mae (Beall) Wright.

Mary was survived by her three daughters; Dorothy "Sissy" Baugher, Barbara Warthen, Phyllis Lambert, all of Damascus; six grandchildren, Jason Baugher of Damascus, Gary "Tink" Warthen and wife, Stephanie of Woodsboro, Jennifer Tressler and husband, Aaron of Union Bridge, Leslie Gibson and husband, Hugh "Jr" of Hagerstown, Ashley Kitts and fiance, Daniel Rainwater of Woodsboro, Devin Thompson of Damascus and nine great-grandchildren, Wesley, Austin "AJ" and Shane Warthen; Noah and Lily Tressler; Kasey, Kylee and Jacob Gibson and Nicholas "Nicky" Rainwater. She was also survived and adored by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by one son, William Wesley Lambert, Jr. and five brothers; Earl, Elwood, Marvin, Bernard and Donald Wright.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13th, from 3-5 PM, at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road (Rt. 109), Barnesville, MD 20838, where funeral services will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, October 14th. Interment to follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839. Pall bearers are; Jason Baugher, Gary "Tink" Warthen, Hugh "Jr" Gibson, Aaron Tressler, Daniel Rainwater and Wesley Warthen.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Frederick Hospice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
