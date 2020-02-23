Home

Mary Jean Houck Obituary
Mary Jean Houck , 93, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Catherine's Nursing Center in Emmitsburg. She was the wife of the late James A. Houck Sr.

Born on May 28, 1926, in Gettysburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harry Wantz and Annie E. (Eyler) Wantz.

She enjoyed watching game shows on TV and doing crossword puzzles and word search games.

She is survived by her children, James A. Houck Jr. and wife, Joan, of New Oxford, PA; Connie McGlaughlin and husband, Roy, of Fairfield, PA; Robert Houck of Cumberland, MD; Thomas Houck and wife, Donna, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA; and Marc Houck and wife, Cindy, of Mechanicsburg, PA; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 12 brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., 104 East Main Street in Thurmont, MD with a funeral service to begin at noon. The Rev. R. Thomas Fralin Jr. will be officiating.

Interment will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
