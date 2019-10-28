Home

Mary Josephine Howes, 77, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Manor Care Nursing Home in Chambersburg, PA. She was born March 27, 1942 in Jacksonville, Florida, the daughter of Galen Edison Miller and Ruth Elizabeth (Hullings) Voltaggio.

Mary Jo graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville, MD. She had various accounting jobs, ending her career at the Social Security Administration. She was a volunteer with the Frederick County 4H Program for a number of years.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents Galen E. Miller and Ruth Voltaggio, her husband, Robert Watch Howes, and her son-in-law, Karl Heinz Weissenbach.

She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Weissenbach of Abilene, Kansas, and two grandchildren, Benjamin C. Weissenbach of Kansas City, Kansas and Anastasia M. Weissenbach of North Kansas City, Missouri, and brothers John Andres Voltaggio of Spring Hill, Florida, Frank Voltaggio of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Mary Frances Wroble of Florence, South Carolina, as well as several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family has chosen cremation, and there will be a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 15th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland. Inurnment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Frederick County 4H Therapeutic Riding Program (www.fc4htrp.org).
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 28 to Nov. 12, 2019
