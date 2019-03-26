Home

Mary Johnson Obituary
Mrs. Mary Corl Johnson, 80, of Sabillasville, Maryland passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born March 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the Rev. Claude Corl, Sr. and Lucy Higbee Corl. She graduated from Thurmont High School, class of 1957. After her marriage to Raymond Paul Johnson in 1963, she worked for Tompane Co. in Ankara, Turkey, and for the U.S. Government in Worms, Germany and Ft. Ritchie, MD.

She was a member of Jacob's United Church of Christ in Harbaugh Valley, where she was an organist for many years.

Surviving are her husband, Raymond, and her two daughters, Elizabeth Johnson Stull, and Lennea Wehler (Robert), and seven grandchildren, Tiffany, Olivia & Sarah Stull, Traci Canada, Brad Roggie, and Madeline & Jeremiah Wehler; a brother, Lewis Corl (Diana); and a sister-in-law, Joyce Corl. She was preceded in death by her brother, Claude Corl, Jr.

Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
