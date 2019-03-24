Home

Services

Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
Mary Katherine (Johnson) Jenkins


Mary Katherine (Johnson) Jenkins Obituary
Mary Katherine (Johnson) Jenkins , 95, of Mount Airy, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Tommy Jenkins who went to be with the Lord on December 23, 2006.

Born on June 18, 1923, in Rozerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late David L. Johnson and Anna Mae (Stover) Johnson.

Mary worked for General Electric for over 30 years. She enjoyed crafts, bingo and playing cards.

She is survived by her brothers, Charles W. Johnson, Sr. and his wife, Barbara. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her brothers, John E., Paul E., Glen, and Gerald Johnson.

Special thanks to her nieces, Judy and Margaret Johnson and Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care and great service.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, 8 East Ridgeville in Mt. Airy, MD.

A celebration of Mary's life journey will take place at the funeral home at 11:00 am on Friday, March 29, 2019. Rev. Robert Cook will officiate. Interment will be at Poplar

Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery in Mt. Airy, MD.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 4 East Rolling Crossroads, Suite 307, Catonsville, MD 21228.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019
